Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – May 26, 2021

EVENING:  Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers South Ending.  Temps Falling thru the 70s.  Sunset 8:03
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy with Some Fog Developing.  Lows 60-65.  Sunrise 5:31
THURSDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Very Warm with Spotty Showers/T’Showers Developing After Noon.  Highs 83-87.  Winds NE/S 5-15
THU NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe – Highest Chance West of US 41) Increasing.  Warm with Lows 65-66.
FRIDAY:  Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun as Showers/Storms End (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Across Southeast Counties Late Morning/Early Afternoon).  Windy with Highs 70-79 (Northwest to Southeast…75-78 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW/NW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

