Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – May 26, 2021

EVENING: Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers South Ending. Temps Falling thru the 70s. Sunset 8:03
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy with Some Fog Developing. Lows 60-65. Sunrise 5:31
THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Very Warm with Spotty Showers/T’Showers Developing After Noon. Highs 83-87. Winds NE/S 5-15
THU NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe – Highest Chance West of US 41) Increasing. Warm with Lows 65-66.
FRIDAY: Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun as Showers/Storms End (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Across Southeast Counties Late Morning/Early Afternoon). Windy with Highs 70-79 (Northwest to Southeast…75-78 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/NW 15-25
