Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – May 27, 2021

EVENING: Clouds Increasing with Showers/Few Storms Increasing from West to East. Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 8:04
OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Showers Diminishing. Lows 63-65. Sunrise 5:31
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Ending from West to East After Noon. Windy & Mild with Highs 66-77 (Northwest to Southeast…71-73 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/NW 15-25
FRI NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Chilly with Spotty Showers. Lows 47-50.
SATURDAY: Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun After Noon (More Clouds East/More Sun West). Breezy & Cold with Highs 61-66. Winds N/NE 10-20
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart