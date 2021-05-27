Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – May 27, 2021

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)-- Some employment agencies are seeing signs of the workforce coming back to life. This comes after months of people being displaced from work, but pocketing unemployment checks with federal pandemic benefits. After Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced those benefits are coming to an end, more people have started their job hunt. Workers at Peoplelink Staffing Solutions Evansville said since the announcement was made, there's been an uptick in people coming to their office looking for work.

"They are realizing what's coming down. Maybe it's just time to make that change and what out though is, we are really reached out to the ones that are looking now. Come see us now before June 19 when all of the Tri-State area is looking for a job," said Katrinka Rynder, Peoplelink Staffing Solutions Evansville Business Development Manager.