Wayne's Detailed Forecast – May 27, 2021

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVENING:  Clouds Increasing with Showers/Few Storms Increasing from West to East.  Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 8:04
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers Diminishing.  Lows 63-65.  Sunrise 5:31
FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Ending from West to East After Noon.  Windy & Mild with Highs 66-77 (Northwest to Southeast…71-73 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW/NW 15-25
FRI NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy.  Breezy & Chilly with Spotty Showers.  Lows 47-50.
SATURDAY:  Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun After Noon (More Clouds East/More Sun West).  Breezy & Cold with Highs 61-66.  Winds N/NE 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

