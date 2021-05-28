Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – May 28, 2021

EVENING:  Cloudy with Scattered Misty Light Rain/Drizzle.  Windy & Chilly with Temps Falling into the Mid 50s.  Sunset 8:05
OVERNIGHT:  Cloudy with Scattered Misty Light Rain/Drizzle Ending.  Chilly with Lows 46-50.  Sunrise 5:30
SATURDAY:  Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun After Noon (More Sun Northwest/More Clouds Southeast).  Chilly with Highs 61-67 (Northwest to Southeast…62-63 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NNE 5-15
SAT NIGHT:  Clearing & Chilly.  Lows 43-47. 
SUNDAY:  Mostly Sunny & Mild.  Highs 71-73.  Winds N/NE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

