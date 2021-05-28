Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – May 28, 2021

EVENING: Cloudy with Scattered Misty Light Rain/Drizzle. Windy & Chilly with Temps Falling into the Mid 50s. Sunset 8:05
OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with Scattered Misty Light Rain/Drizzle Ending. Chilly with Lows 46-50. Sunrise 5:30
SATURDAY: Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun After Noon (More Sun Northwest/More Clouds Southeast). Chilly with Highs 61-67 (Northwest to Southeast…62-63 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNE 5-15
SAT NIGHT: Clearing & Chilly. Lows 43-47.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Highs 71-73. Winds N/NE 5-15
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart