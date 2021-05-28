Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – May 28, 2021

BOONVILLE, Ind (WEHT)-- A Warrick County family is searching for a family keepsake. The family has kept the pink and blue vase since 1942 until it was accidentally taken to Goodwill and sold. The vase was purchased by their loved one, Clarence Addington, right before he was sent to Italy during World War II.

