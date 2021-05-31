Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – May 31, 2021

EVENING: Clouds Increasing. Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 8:07
OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Lows 54-58. Sunrise 5:29
TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Developing. Mild with Highs 72-77. Winds SE 5-10
TUE NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers, Increasing After Midnight with Some Thunder. Lows 57-59.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Diminishing to Scattered Showers/Few Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible South & East of Evansville). Mild with Highs 70-75. Winds SE/SW 5-15
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart