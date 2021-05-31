Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – May 31, 2021

EVENING:  Clouds Increasing.  Temps Falling into the 60s.  Sunset 8:07
OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing.  Lows 54-58.  Sunrise 5:29
TUESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Developing.  Mild with Highs 72-77.  Winds SE 5-10
TUE NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers, Increasing After Midnight with Some Thunder.  Lows 57-59.
WEDNESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Rain Diminishing to Scattered Showers/Few Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible South & East of Evansville).  Mild with Highs 70-75.  Winds SE/SW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

