Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – November 10, 2021

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVENING:  Clouds Thickening & Mild.  Temps Falling into the 30s.  Sunset 4:42
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy & Mild with Showers Moving in towards Daybreak West of US 41.  Lows 50-54.  Sunrise 6:27
THURSDAY:  Showers (Thunder Possible) Moving thru from West to East, then Ending Late Morning/Early Afternoon followed by Clearing Skies.  Windy with Mid-Day Highs of 62-67.  Winds S/W 15-25
THU NIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Lows 36-40.
FRIDAY:  Increasing Clouds & Very Windy with Spotty Showers.  Highs 54-60 (Northwest to Southeast…55-58 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW/W 20-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories