Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – November 10, 2021

EVENING: Clouds Thickening & Mild. Temps Falling into the 30s. Sunset 4:42
OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Mild with Showers Moving in towards Daybreak West of US 41. Lows 50-54. Sunrise 6:27
THURSDAY: Showers (Thunder Possible) Moving thru from West to East, then Ending Late Morning/Early Afternoon followed by Clearing Skies. Windy with Mid-Day Highs of 62-67. Winds S/W 15-25
THU NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Lows 36-40.
FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds & Very Windy with Spotty Showers. Highs 54-60 (Northwest to Southeast…55-58 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/W 20-30
