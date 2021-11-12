Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – November 12, 2021

EVENING:  Variable Clouds with Showers South & East of Evansville Ending.  Cold with Temps Falling to Around 40.  Sunset 4:40
OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds & Cold.  Lows 29-31.  Sunrise 6:29
SATURDAY:  Variable Clouds (More Clouds North / More Sun South).  Cold with Highs 43-49 (Northeast to Southwest…45-46 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W 5-15
SAT NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing.  Lows 31-36.
SUNDAY:  Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun.  Windy & Chilly with a Few Showers (Best Chances during the Morning).  Highs 47-55 (Northeast to Southwest…52-53 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/W 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

