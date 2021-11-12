Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – November 12, 2021

EVENING: Variable Clouds with Showers South & East of Evansville Ending. Cold with Temps Falling to Around 40. Sunset 4:40
OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds & Cold. Lows 29-31. Sunrise 6:29
SATURDAY: Variable Clouds (More Clouds North / More Sun South). Cold with Highs 43-49 (Northeast to Southwest…45-46 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W 5-15
SAT NIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Lows 31-36.
SUNDAY: Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun. Windy & Chilly with a Few Showers (Best Chances during the Morning). Highs 47-55 (Northeast to Southwest…52-53 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/W 15-25
