Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – November 16, 2021

EVENING: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 4:37
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Lows 53-57. Sunrise 6:33
WEDNESDAY: Clouds Increasing. Very Windy & Warm with a Few Showers Developing (Best Chance North & West of Evansville After Noon). Highs 68-75 (Northwest to Southeast…70-71 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/SW 20-30
WED NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Showers Increasing, then Diminishing Around Daybreak. Not too Cold with Lows 40-44.
THURSDAY: Showers Mainly South & East of Evansville Ending Early, then Clearing. Windy & Chilly with Highs 48-51. Winds WNW 15-25
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart