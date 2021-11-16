Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – November 16, 2021

EVENING:  Partly Cloudy & Warm.  Temps Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 4:37
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Warm.  Lows 53-57.  Sunrise 6:33
WEDNESDAY:  Clouds Increasing.  Very Windy & Warm with a Few Showers Developing (Best Chance North & West of Evansville After Noon).  Highs 68-75 (Northwest to Southeast…70-71 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/SW 20-30
WED NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers Increasing, then Diminishing Around Daybreak.  Not too Cold with Lows 40-44.
THURSDAY:  Showers Mainly South & East of Evansville Ending Early, then Clearing.  Windy & Chilly with Highs 48-51.  Winds WNW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

