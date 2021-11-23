Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – November 23, 2021

EVENING: Clear & Chilly. Temps Falling thru the 30s. Sunset 4:33
OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Lows 28-34 (East to West…32-33 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:41
WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Windy with Highs 53-59 (Northeast to Southwest…57-58 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S 15-25
WED NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Cool with Rain Moving in from the West After Midnight. Lows 42-47.
THANKSGIVING: Cloudy with Rain Diminishing in the Morning, then Ending After Noon from Northwest to Southeast. Windy & Turning Colder with Morning Highs of 45-50. Winds S/NW 15-25
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart