Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – November 23, 2021

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVENING:  Clear & Chilly.  Temps Falling thru the 30s.  Sunset 4:33
OVERNIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Lows 28-34 (East to West…32-33 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:41
WEDNESDAY:  Increasing Clouds.  Windy with Highs 53-59 (Northeast to Southwest…57-58 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S 15-25
WED NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy & Cool with Rain Moving in from the West After Midnight.  Lows 42-47.
THANKSGIVING:  Cloudy with Rain Diminishing in the Morning, then Ending After Noon from Northwest to Southeast.  Windy & Turning Colder with Morning Highs of 45-50.  Winds S/NW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories