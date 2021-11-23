Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – November 23, 2021

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) - When Eyewitness News first met with Martha Stocker in September 2021, she raised concerns over water leaks, mold, and unkempt conditions at Evansville's Park Lawn Cemetery and Mausoleum. Not only do the problems still exist, Stocker says they are getting worse.

"All I see is the inside of it deteriorating more. I see more water," says Stocker. She adds, "When I saw that, one day I'm going to be there. You know, it's awful."