Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – November 30, 2021

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Today's swearing in for new Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith marks the end of an era for Daviess County law enforcement as the now former Sheriff, Keith Cain, looks back on his nearly five decades of service.

Former Sheriff Cain started as a deputy in the mid-1970s, working his way up to sheriff, which he's held since the late 1990s.