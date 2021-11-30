Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – November 30, 2021

EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Temps Falling thru the 40s.  Sunset 4:31
OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Thickening & Not too Cold.  Lows 33-39 (Northeast to Southwest…38-39 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:48
WEDNESDAY:  A Few Showers Moving in from the West, then Ending Early After Noon followed by Some Clearing.  Mild with Highs 52-61 (East to West…58-59 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds E/SW 5-15
WED NIGHT:  Clearing & Cool.  Lows 44-47.
THURSDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Windy & Warm with Highs 61-67 (East to West…Around 65 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW 15-25

