Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – November 9, 2021

EVENING: Some Clearing & Not too Chilly. Temps Falling thru the 50s. Sunset 4:43
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Not too Chilly. Lows 45-49. Sunrise 6:26
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs 68-71. Winds SE 5-15
WED NIGHT: Clouds Increasing & Mild. Lows 49-53.
THURSDAY: Showers Moving in from the West during the Morning, then Ending from West to East Late Morning/Early Afternoon followed by Some ClearingWindy & Turning Cooler with Mid-Day Highs of 60-65. Winds SW 15-25
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart