Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – November 9, 2021

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVENING:  Some Clearing & Not too Chilly.  Temps Falling thru the 50s.  Sunset 4:43
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Not too Chilly.  Lows 45-49.  Sunrise 6:26
WEDNESDAY:  Partly Cloudy & Warm.  Highs 68-71.  Winds SE 5-15
WED NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing & Mild.  Lows 49-53.
THURSDAY:  Showers Moving in from the West during the Morning, then Ending from West to East Late Morning/Early Afternoon followed by Some ClearingWindy & Turning Cooler with Mid-Day Highs of 60-65.  Winds SW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories