Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – October 1, 2021

EVENING:  Clouds Increasing.  Warm with Temps Falling thru the 70s.  Sunset 6:33
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy & Warm with a Few Showers (Best Chance West of US 41).  Lows 59-66 (Northeast to West…Around 65 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:47
SATURDAY:  Showers/Few T’Showers Increasing during the Morning, then Diminishing from West to East After Noon with Some Clearing.  Humid with Highs 77-84 (Northwest to Southeast…79-82 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/SW 5-15
SAT NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers during the Evening, Increasing After Midnight with Some Thunder.  Warm with Lows 66-68.
SUNDAY:  Showers/Few T’Showers Diminishing in the Morning with Some Clearing, then Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers Developing After Noon.  Highs 73-80 (East to West…Around 78 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds WSW 5-10

