Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – October 1, 2021

EVENING: Clouds Increasing. Warm with Temps Falling thru the 70s. Sunset 6:33
OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Warm with a Few Showers (Best Chance West of US 41). Lows 59-66 (Northeast to West…Around 65 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:47
SATURDAY: Showers/Few T’Showers Increasing during the Morning, then Diminishing from West to East After Noon with Some Clearing. Humid with Highs 77-84 (Northwest to Southeast…79-82 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/SW 5-15
SAT NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers during the Evening, Increasing After Midnight with Some Thunder. Warm with Lows 66-68.
SUNDAY: Showers/Few T’Showers Diminishing in the Morning with Some Clearing, then Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers Developing After Noon. Highs 73-80 (East to West…Around 78 in the Evansville Metro). Winds WSW 5-10
