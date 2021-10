EVANSVILLE, Ind. 9WEHT) - A 75-year-old woman in Evansville is back home from the hospital almost a week after getting shot at her South Side home.

Evansville police say this is a troubling case because they still don't know why it happened in the first place. It was early Wednesday, October 6, around 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 1800 block of Marshall Avenue. The couple woke up to the sounds of banging at the front door.