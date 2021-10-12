Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – October 12, 2021

EVENING: Mainly Clear. Temps Falling thru the 60s. Sunset 6:16
OVERNIGHT: Increasing Clouds & Mild. Lows 53-57. Sunrise 6:57
WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers Moving in from Southwest during the Morning, then Exiting to the Northeast Early in the Afternoon followed by Some Clearing. Turning Warm & Humid with Highs 75-83 (Northeast to Southwest…80-81 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE 5-10
WED NIGHT: Clouds Increasing & Very Warm with a Record Low of 66-68 (Evansville Record: 67 – 1935).
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Very Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers (Best Chance Northwest of Evansville). Highs 83-87. Winds SSW 5-15
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart