Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – October 12, 2021

EVENING:  Mainly Clear.  Temps Falling thru the 60s.  Sunset 6:16
OVERNIGHT:  Increasing Clouds & Mild.  Lows 53-57.  Sunrise 6:57
WEDNESDAY:  Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers Moving in from Southwest during the Morning, then Exiting to the Northeast Early in the Afternoon followed by Some Clearing. Turning Warm & Humid with Highs 75-83 (Northeast to Southwest…80-81 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SE 5-10
WED NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing & Very Warm with a Record Low of 66-68 (Evansville Record: 67 – 1935).
THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy & Very Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers (Best Chance Northwest of Evansville).  Highs 83-87.  Winds SSW 5-15

