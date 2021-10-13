Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – October 13, 2021

EVENING:  Variable Clouds & Warm.  Temps Falling thru the 70s.  Sunset 6:15
OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds & Very Warm.  Record Lows of 66-68 (Evansville Record: 67 – 1935). Sunrise 6:58
THURSDAY:  More Clouds than Sun.  Very Warm & Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers (Mainly Northwest of Evansville).  Highs 81-86.  Winds S 5-15
THU NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing.  Very Warm with Record Lows of 64-66 (Evansville Record: 66 – 1928).
FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible After Noon).  Breezy & Warm with Highs 75-82 (Northeast to Southwest…78-79 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/N 10-20

