Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – October 13, 2021

EVENING: Variable Clouds & Warm. Temps Falling thru the 70s. Sunset 6:15
OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds & Very Warm. Record Lows of 66-68 (Evansville Record: 67 – 1935). Sunrise 6:58
THURSDAY: More Clouds than Sun. Very Warm & Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers (Mainly Northwest of Evansville). Highs 81-86. Winds S 5-15
THU NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing. Very Warm with Record Lows of 64-66 (Evansville Record: 66 – 1928).
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible After Noon). Breezy & Warm with Highs 75-82 (Northeast to Southwest…78-79 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/N 10-20
