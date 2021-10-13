Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – October 13, 2021

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- There was an inauspicious start to the Warrick County School Board meeting Tuesday night. Authorities say Kyle Schneider, 38, was arrested and charged with a felony trespassing during the meeting after refusing to wear a mask and then refusing to leave.

Warrick County School Corporation Superintendent Todd Lambert says they ask anyone to wear a mask when they enter school property, adding that kids, staff, and parents have followed the rule since it was put in place.