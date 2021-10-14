Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – October 14, 2021

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Drive down Highway 41 anywhere in the Tri-State and you may not think there's a shortage of trucks or truck drivers, but local companies say the industry is struggling.

Mark Springer with Henderson-based trucking company D & G says there's a shortage of trucks, drivers, and parts across the industry. While the problem isn't new, Springer says the issue isn't being helped by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Springer notes that the pandemic has exposed the problem and made it worse with shipments coming late and not enough drivers left to handle the load.