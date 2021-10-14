Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – October 14, 2021

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy & Very Warm with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers Mainly North & West of Evansville. Temps Falling thru the 70s. Sunset 6:13
OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers. Very Warm with Record Lows of 64-68 (Evansville Record: 66 – 1928). Sunrise 6:59
FRIDAY: Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers Giving Way to Some Sun, then Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe) Develop & Move in from the West After Noon. Warm with Highs 73-80 (Northeast to Southwest…Around 78 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/N 5-15
FRI NIGHT: Showers/Storms Ending from West to East then Clearing. Windy with Lows 46-50.
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Windy & Cool with Highs 63-67. Winds WNW 15-25
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart