Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – October 14, 2021

EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy & Very Warm with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers Mainly North & West of Evansville.  Temps Falling thru the 70s.  Sunset 6:13
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers.  Very Warm with Record Lows of 64-68 (Evansville Record: 66 – 1928).  Sunrise 6:59
FRIDAY:  Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers Giving Way to Some Sun, then Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe) Develop & Move in from the West After Noon.  Warm with Highs 73-80 (Northeast to Southwest…Around 78 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/N 5-15
FRI NIGHT:  Showers/Storms Ending from West to East then Clearing.  Windy with Lows 46-50.
SATURDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Windy & Cool with Highs 63-67.  Winds WNW 15-25

