EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) - A group of students at Reitz High School are drawing attention on Friday for bringing a confederate flag to school. Now, the NAACP and the school are reacting.

An image surfaced showing students at Reitz High School in Evansville holding a confederate flag before school started on Friday morning. Eyewitness News was told that the student gave the flag to administrators and parents were contacted.