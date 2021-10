EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) - An Evansville woman pleaded guilty on Monday to the attempted murder of a Vanderburgh County sheriff's deputy in 2020.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says a deputy responded to reports of a vehicle stuck on railroad tracks near the southern edge of the county on September 25. They said that when the deputy arrived, he located two individuals who fled. They later discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen.