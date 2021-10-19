Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – October 19, 2021

EVENING:  Mainly Clear.  Temps Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 6:07
OVERNIGHT:  Clear.  Lows 49-51.  Sunrise 7:04
WEDNESDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Breezy & Warm with Highs 74-78.  Winds S 10-20
WED NIGHT:  Increasing Clouds & Warm with a Few Showers Moving in from the West After Midnight.  Lows 51-60 (Northwest to Southeast…57-58 in the Evansville Metro).
THURSDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Breezy with a Few Showers Early South & East of Evansville.  Highs 64-74 (Northwest to Southeast…69-71 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW/NW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

