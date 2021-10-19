Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – October 19, 2021

EVENING: Mainly Clear. Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 6:07
OVERNIGHT: Clear. Lows 49-51. Sunrise 7:04
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy & Warm with Highs 74-78. Winds S 10-20
WED NIGHT: Increasing Clouds & Warm with a Few Showers Moving in from the West After Midnight. Lows 51-60 (Northwest to Southeast…57-58 in the Evansville Metro).
THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Breezy with a Few Showers Early South & East of Evansville. Highs 64-74 (Northwest to Southeast…69-71 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/NW 10-20
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart