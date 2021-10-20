Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – October 20, 2021

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) As refugees from Afghanistan start arriving in the Tri-State, one western Kentucky woman who was a refugee is sharing her experience. She went from a child fleeing a civil war to resident of Daviess County.

"I left the country because of the civil war and I lived in refugee camps for seven years," said Annie Phan. Her journey to America started in Myanmar, when her family fled the ongoing civil war.