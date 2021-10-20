Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – October 20, 2021

EVENING:  Clouds Increasing.  Warm with Temps Falling thru the 60s.  Sunset 6:05
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy & Warm with a Few Showers.  Lows 52-59 (56-57 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 7:05
THURSDAY:  Clearing Skies during the Morning with a Few Showers Early South & East of Evansville, then Increasing Clouds from the Northwest Later in the Afternoon. Windy with Highs 64-74 (Northwest to Southeast…66-69 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW/NW 15-25
THU NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing.  Lows 43-51 (48-50 in the Evansville Metro).
FRIDAY:  Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun After Noon with Spotty Showers Mainly Northeast of Evansville.  Highs 61-67 (Northeast to Southwest…63-65 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W/N 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

