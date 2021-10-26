Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – October 26, 2021

EVENING: Mainly Clear. Temps Falling into the 40s. Sunset 5:58
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 37-41. Sunrise 7:11
WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Highs 62-68 (Northeast to Southwest…65-67 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NE/E 5-15
WED NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Rain (Thunder Possible) Moving in from the Southwest After Midnight. Lows 47-54 (Northeast to Southwest…49-52 in the Evansville Metro).
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Diminishing to Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers. Cool with Highs 56-64 (Northeast to Southwest…60-63 in the Evansville Metro). Winds E 5-15
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart