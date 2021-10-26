Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – October 26, 2021

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVENING:  Mainly Clear.  Temps Falling into the 40s.  Sunset 5:58
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 37-41.  Sunrise 7:11
WEDNESDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Highs 62-68 (Northeast to Southwest…65-67 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NE/E 5-15
WED NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Rain (Thunder Possible) Moving in from the Southwest After Midnight.  Lows 47-54 (Northeast to Southwest…49-52 in the Evansville Metro).
THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Rain Diminishing to Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers.  Cool with Highs 56-64 (Northeast to Southwest…60-63 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds E 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories