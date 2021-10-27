Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – October 27, 2021

EVENING:  Clouds Increasing.  Temps Falling thru the 50s.  Sunset 5:56
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Rain (Thunder Possible) Moving in from the Southwest.  Mild with Lows 48-54 (Northeast to Southwest…50-53 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 7:12
THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Rain Diminishing to Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers.  Highs 58-64 (Northeast to Southwest…61-64 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds ESE 5-15
THU NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain.  Mild with Lows 49-54.
FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain, Increasing Late.  Highs 58-62.  Winds NNW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

