Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – October 27, 2021

EVENING: Clouds Increasing. Temps Falling thru the 50s. Sunset 5:56
OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Rain (Thunder Possible) Moving in from the Southwest. Mild with Lows 48-54 (Northeast to Southwest…50-53 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 7:12
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Diminishing to Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers. Highs 58-64 (Northeast to Southwest…61-64 in the Evansville Metro). Winds ESE 5-15
THU NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain. Mild with Lows 49-54.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain, Increasing Late. Highs 58-62. Winds NNW 5-15
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart