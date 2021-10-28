Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – October 28, 2021

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Showers (Thunder Possible). Temps Falling thru the 50s. Sunset 5:55
OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers. Not too Chilly with Lows 47-51. Sunrise 7:13
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers, Increasing Late from North to South. Highs 60-64. Winds NE/NW 5-15
FRI NIGHT: Cloudy with Showers, Diminishing After Midnight. Not too Chilly with Lows 50-54.
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy with Spotty Light Rain. Highs 58-61. Winds NNW 10-20
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart