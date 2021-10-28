Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – October 28, 2021

EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers (Thunder Possible).  Temps Falling thru the 50s.  Sunset 5:55
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers.  Not too Chilly with Lows 47-51.  Sunrise 7:13
FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers, Increasing Late from North to South.  Highs 60-64.  Winds NE/NW 5-15
FRI NIGHT:  Cloudy with Showers, Diminishing After Midnight.  Not too Chilly with Lows 50-54.
SATURDAY:  Mostly Cloudy & Breezy with Spotty Light Rain.  Highs 58-61.  Winds NNW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

