(WEHT) Earlier this week, we told you about how some pharmacies are having tougher time filling job openings. Now some dispatch centers in the Tri-State and other parts of the country are reporting shortages recently.

Owensboro-Daviess County dispatchers are training on a new communications system going online later this fall. But dispatch center director Paul Nave says it happens as they work to fill seven openings on their 35 person staff, which has recently gotten tougher.(Paul nave)