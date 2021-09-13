Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – September 13, 2021

EVENING: Mainly Clear & Warm with Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 7:01
OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear & Warm. Lows 68-71. Sunrise 6:31
TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Breezy, Very Warm, & Humid with Spotty Showers Developing After Noon. Highs 88-91. Winds SSW 10-20
TUE NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Moving in from the North. Warm with Lows 68-70.
WEDNESDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms (More Numerous Across Western Kentucky After Noon)(Isolated Severe Storm Possible After Noon). Humid with Highs 77-82. Winds S/NW 5-10
