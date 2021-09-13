Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – September 13, 2021

EVENING:  Mainly Clear & Warm with Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 7:01
OVERNIGHT:  Mainly Clear & Warm.  Lows 68-71.  Sunrise 6:31
TUESDAY:  Increasing Clouds.  Breezy, Very Warm, & Humid with Spotty Showers Developing After Noon.  Highs 88-91.  Winds SSW 10-20
TUE NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Moving in from the North.  Warm with Lows 68-70.
WEDNESDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms (More Numerous Across Western Kentucky After Noon)(Isolated Severe Storm Possible After Noon).  Humid with Highs 77-82.  Winds S/NW 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

