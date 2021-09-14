Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – September 14, 2021

EVENING: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms Moving in from the Northwest (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Mainly North-Northwest of Evansville). Warm with Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 6:59
OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers. Warm with Lows of 66-69. Sunrise 6:32
WEDNESDAY: Some Clearing with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Diminishing from North to South. Highs 78-83. Winds N 5-10
WED NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 61-66.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs 82-85. Winds E 5-10
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart