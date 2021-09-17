Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – September 17, 2021

EVENING:  Variable Clouds with Spotty Showers.  Temps Falling thru the 70s.  Sunset 6:54
OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds & Very Warm with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Mainly Across Western Kentucky.  Lows 67-70.  Sunrise 6:35
SATURDAY:  More Clouds than Sun.  Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers.  Highs 84-90 (South to North…86-87 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NE 5-10
SAT NIGHT:  Variable Clouds & Warm with Spotty Showers.  Lows 67-69.
SUNDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers.  Humid with Highs 82-87.  Winds E/SE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

