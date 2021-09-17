Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – September 17, 2021

EVENING: Variable Clouds with Spotty Showers. Temps Falling thru the 70s. Sunset 6:54
OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds & Very Warm with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Mainly Across Western Kentucky. Lows 67-70. Sunrise 6:35
SATURDAY: More Clouds than Sun. Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers. Highs 84-90 (South to North…86-87 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NE 5-10
SAT NIGHT: Variable Clouds & Warm with Spotty Showers. Lows 67-69.
SUNDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers. Humid with Highs 82-87. Winds E/SE 5-15
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart