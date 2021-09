EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) - Since the beginning of the pandemic, the certainty of items being available at the store has been unclear. A year and a half in, and shoppers continue to see this issue locally. Retailers have said they can't keep their shelves stocked.

"I noticed there's really low supply of paper towels and toilet paper. And I'm not hoarding, we just needed it and I was like 'welp!' So the selection is very limited in there," said Kim Blankenship who was shopping at the eastside Target.