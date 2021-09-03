Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – September 3, 2021

EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 7:16



OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers Late Mainly West of US 41. Lows 60-65. Sunrise 6:23



SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing, then Diminishing After Noon. Not too Warm but Humid with Highs 74-83 (North to South…78-79 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SSW 5-15



SAT NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing. Lows 65-69.

SUNDAY: Gradual Clearing from Northwest to Southeast as Scattered Showers/T’Showers End. Not too Warm & Turning Less Humid with Highs 77-81. Winds SW/NW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart