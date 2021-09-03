Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – September 3, 2021

EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Temps Falling into the 60s.  Sunset 7:16

OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers Late Mainly West of US 41.  Lows 60-65.  Sunrise 6:23

SATURDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing, then Diminishing After Noon.  Not too Warm but Humid with Highs 74-83 (North to South…78-79 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SSW 5-15


SAT NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing.  Lows 65-69.

SUNDAY:  Gradual Clearing from Northwest to Southeast as Scattered Showers/T’Showers End.  Not too Warm & Turning Less Humid with Highs 77-81.  Winds SW/NW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

