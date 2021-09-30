Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – September 30, 2021

EVENING: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Temps Falling thru the 70s. Sunset 6:34
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Lows 61-67 (Northeast to Southwest…64-66 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:46
FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Warm with Spotty Showers After Noon Mainly South & West of Evansville. Highs 81-88 (Northeast to Southwest…84-87 in the Evansville Metro). Winds E 5-10
FRI NIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Warm with a Few Showers After Midnight (Best Chance West of US 41). Lows 59-65 (Northeast to Southwest…64-65 in the Evansville Metro).
SATURDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/T’Showers. Humid with Highs 76-83 (Northwest to Southeast…82-83 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE/SW 5-15
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart