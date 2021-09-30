Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – September 30, 2021

EVENING:  Partly Cloudy & Warm.  Temps Falling thru the 70s.  Sunset 6:34
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Warm.  Lows 61-67 (Northeast to Southwest…64-66 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:46
FRIDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Warm with Spotty Showers After Noon Mainly South & West of Evansville.  Highs 81-88 (Northeast to Southwest…84-87 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds E 5-10
FRI NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing.  Warm with a Few Showers After Midnight (Best Chance West of US 41).  Lows 59-65 (Northeast to Southwest…64-65 in the Evansville Metro).
SATURDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/T’Showers.  Humid with Highs 76-83 (Northwest to Southeast…82-83 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SE/SW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

