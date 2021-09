POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) - Officials have been working on a proposed sewer system for the Wadesville-Blairsville area for more than 20 years. Recently, the district said it was ready to move forward with construction - but that work may be on hold after several residents decided to take their opposition to the plan to court.

Residents in the Oakfield subdivision have said that they think the project is unneeded in their area.