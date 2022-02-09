EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Temps Falling into the 30s. Sunset 5:22

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 27-34 (North to South…30-31 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:46

THURSDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny. Breezy with Highs 41-48 (North to South…45-46 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W/SW 10-20

THU NIGHT: Increasing Clouds After Midnight. Not too Cold with Lows 30-36 (East to West…Around 35 in the Evansville Metro).

FRIDAY: Clouds Thickening. Windy & Not too Cold with a Few Showers. Highs 44-57 (Northwest to Southeast…54-55 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/W 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart