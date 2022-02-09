EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Temps Falling into the 30s.  Sunset 5:22
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 27-34 (North to South…30-31 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:46
THURSDAY:  Becoming Mostly Sunny.  Breezy with Highs 41-48 (North to South…45-46 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W/SW 10-20
THU NIGHT:  Increasing Clouds After Midnight.  Not too Cold with Lows 30-36 (East to West…Around 35 in the Evansville Metro).
FRIDAY:  Clouds Thickening.  Windy & Not too Cold with a Few Showers.  Highs 44-57 (Northwest to Southeast…54-55 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/W 15-25

