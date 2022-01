SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy early, a few morning flurries will be possible along and east of US 231. Warmer and windy. Highs around 40, WNW winds 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partial clearing and seasonably cool. Lows in the mid 20s. SW winds 0-5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, but much warmer. A few morning flurries possible, again along and east of US 231. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. SW winds 10-15 mph.