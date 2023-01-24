Winter Weather ADVISORY for Southwest Indiana/Winter Storm WARNING for Most of Southeast Illinois 9pm to Noon Wednesday…Wind ADVISORY for Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, & Ohio Counties Midnight to Noon Wednesday​

EVENING:  Cloudy with Rain Moving in from the South, then Mixing with Snow Late.  Not too Cold with Temps Falling into the 30s.  Sunset 5:04

OVERNIGHT:  Cloudy with Mainly Scattered Rain South of the Ohio River and Steadier Wet Snow North.  Breezy (Stronger Winds South) & Not too Cold with Lows 34-37.  Sunrise 7:00

WEDNESDAY:  Snow/Rain Ending in the Morning (Total Accumulations of Up to 2″ in the Evansville Metro with Heavier 2-4″ Amounts to the North-Northwest) then Cloudy with Spotty Light Rain After Noon.  Windy with Mid-Day Highs of 39-42.  Winds E/W 15-25

WED NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with a Few Snow Showers Mainly Late.  Lows 24-33 (Northwest to Southeast…29-32 in the Evansville Metro).

THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with a Few Snow Showers (More North & East of Evansville where a Dusting is Possible).  Breezy & Cold with Highs 31-35.  Winds W 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart