Winter Weather ADVISORY for Southwest Indiana/Winter Storm WARNING for Most of Southeast Illinois 9pm to Noon Wednesday…Wind ADVISORY for Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, & Ohio Counties Midnight to Noon Wednesday​​

EVENING: Cloudy with Rain Moving in from the South, then Mixing with Snow Late. Not too Cold with Temps Falling into the 30s. Sunset 5:04

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with Mainly Scattered Rain South of the Ohio River and Steadier Wet Snow North. Breezy (Stronger Winds South) & Not too Cold with Lows 34-37. Sunrise 7:00

WEDNESDAY: Snow/Rain Ending in the Morning (Total Accumulations of Up to 2″ in the Evansville Metro with Heavier 2-4″ Amounts to the North-Northwest) then Cloudy with Spotty Light Rain After Noon. Windy with Mid-Day Highs of 39-42. Winds E/W 15-25

WED NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Snow Showers Mainly Late. Lows 24-33 (Northwest to Southeast…29-32 in the Evansville Metro).

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Snow Showers (More North & East of Evansville where a Dusting is Possible). Breezy & Cold with Highs 31-35. Winds W 10-20

