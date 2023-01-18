Wind ADVISORY for Dubois, Perry, Hancock, & Ohio Counties Thursday Afternoon​

EVENING:  Cloudy with Rain along with a Few Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible South of I-64).  Breezy & Turning Warmer with Temps Rising into the 50s.  Sunset 4:57

OVERNIGHT:  Showers/Few Storms Ending then Some Clearing.  Very Warm with Lows 41-50 (Northwest to Southeast…47-49 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 7:03

THURSDAY:  Clouds Increasing.  Turning Very Windy & Colder with Morning Highs of 47-58 (Northwest to Southeast…54-56 in the Evansville Metro), then Temps Falling into the 40s After Noon.  Winds S/W 20-30

THU NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Winds Diminishing and Some Clearing towards Daybreak.  Lows 25-30.

FRIDAY:  Gradual Clearing.  Breezy with Highs 39-43.  Winds W 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart