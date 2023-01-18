Wind ADVISORY for Dubois, Perry, Hancock, & Ohio Counties Thursday Afternoon​​

EVENING: Cloudy with Rain along with a Few Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible South of I-64). Breezy & Turning Warmer with Temps Rising into the 50s. Sunset 4:57

OVERNIGHT: Showers/Few Storms Ending then Some Clearing. Very Warm with Lows 41-50 (Northwest to Southeast…47-49 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 7:03

THURSDAY: Clouds Increasing. Turning Very Windy & Colder with Morning Highs of 47-58 (Northwest to Southeast…54-56 in the Evansville Metro), then Temps Falling into the 40s After Noon. Winds S/W 20-30

THU NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Winds Diminishing and Some Clearing towards Daybreak. Lows 25-30.

FRIDAY: Gradual Clearing. Breezy with Highs 39-43. Winds W 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart