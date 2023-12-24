EVENING: Cloudy. Very Warm with Temps Falling thru the 50s. Sunset 4:35

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with Rain Moving in from the South-Southwest. Very Warm & Turning Windy with Record Warm Lows of 51-54 (Evansville Record 51 – 1982). Sunrise 7:04

CHRISTMAS: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Diminishing. Very Windy & Warm with Highs 60-63. Winds SE/S 20-30

MON NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Light Rain Ending. Mild with Lows 39-46 (Southwest to North…41-42 in the Evansville Metro).

TUESDAY: Some Clearing. Not too Chilly with Highs 48-51. Winds W/SW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart