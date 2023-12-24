EVENING:  Cloudy.  Very Warm with Temps Falling thru the 50s.  Sunset 4:35

OVERNIGHT:  Cloudy with Rain Moving in from the South-Southwest.  Very Warm & Turning Windy with Record Warm Lows of 51-54 (Evansville Record 51 – 1982).  Sunrise 7:04

CHRISTMAS:  Mostly Cloudy with Rain Diminishing.  Very Windy & Warm with Highs 60-63.  Winds SE/S 20-30

MON NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Light Rain Ending.  Mild with Lows 39-46 (Southwest to North…41-42 in the Evansville Metro).

TUESDAY:  Some Clearing.  Not too Chilly with Highs 48-51.  Winds W/SW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart