EVENING: Cloudy with Showers Increasing. Windy with Temps Falling into/holding in the 50s. Sunset 6:58

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with Showers (Thunder Possible Mainly Southwest of Evansville) Diminishing from West to East. Very Windy with Lows (after Daybreak) of 33-41 (Northwest to Southeast…37-39 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:59

FRIDAY: Few Showers East of US 41 Ending Early, then Gradual Clearing from West to East. Windy & Cold with Highs 45-47. Winds NW 15-25

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Breezy & Cold with Lows 23-27.

SATURDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Very Windy & Very Cold with Highs 36-42 (North to South…38-39 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W/NW 20-30

