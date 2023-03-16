EVENING:  Cloudy with Showers Increasing.  Windy with Temps Falling into/holding in the 50s.  Sunset 6:58

OVERNIGHT:  Cloudy with Showers (Thunder Possible Mainly Southwest of Evansville) Diminishing from West to East.  Very Windy with Lows (after Daybreak) of 33-41 (Northwest to Southeast…37-39 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:59

FRIDAY:  Few Showers East of US 41 Ending Early, then Gradual Clearing from West to East.  Windy & Cold with Highs 45-47.  Winds NW 15-25

FRIDAY NIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Breezy & Cold with Lows 23-27.

SATURDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Very Windy & Very Cold with Highs 36-42 (North to South…38-39 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W/NW 20-30

