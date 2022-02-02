Widespread Freezing Rain / Sleet / Snow on the Way

Ice Storm WARNING South of the White River in Indiana & for All of Western Kentucky / Winter Storm WARNING Elsewhere​
EVENING:  Cloudy with Scattered Rain/Freezing Rain Diminishing. Windy & Cold with Temps 35-25.  Sunset 5:14
OVERNIGHT:  Cloudy with Scattered Freezing Rain Increasing.  Windy with Lows 22-32 (Northwest to Southeast…26-29 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:53
THURSDAY:  Cloudy with Freezing Rain, Mixing with or Changing to Sleet/Snow Mainly Along & North of the Ohio River, then Diminishing Late.  Very Windy & Very Cold with Temps Falling into/thru the 20s.  Winds N 20-30
THU NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Sleet/Snow.  Windy & Cold with Lows 16-22 (Northwest to Southeast…19-20 in the Evansville Metro).
FRIDAY:  Scattered Snow Ending Early, then Some Clearing After Noon.  Breezy & Very Cold with Highs 27-32.  Winds N/W 10-20

