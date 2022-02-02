Widespread Freezing Rain / Sleet / Snow on the Way

Ice Storm WARNING South of the White River in Indiana & for All of Western Kentucky / Winter Storm WARNING Elsewhere
EVENING: Cloudy with Scattered Rain/Freezing Rain Diminishing. Windy & Cold with Temps 35-25. Sunset 5:14
OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with Scattered Freezing Rain Increasing. Windy with Lows 22-32 (Northwest to Southeast…26-29 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:53
THURSDAY: Cloudy with Freezing Rain, Mixing with or Changing to Sleet/Snow Mainly Along & North of the Ohio River, then Diminishing Late. Very Windy & Very Cold with Temps Falling into/thru the 20s. Winds N 20-30
THU NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Sleet/Snow. Windy & Cold with Lows 16-22 (Northwest to Southeast…19-20 in the Evansville Metro).
FRIDAY: Scattered Snow Ending Early, then Some Clearing After Noon. Breezy & Very Cold with Highs 27-32. Winds N/W 10-20
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart