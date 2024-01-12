High Wind WARNING for Much of the Tri-State until Midnight​​

EVENING: Cloudy with a Few Rain to Snow Showers. Strong Winds Gusting 30-50 mph with Temps Falling into & thru the 30s. Sunset 4:51

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Snow Showers Ending. Strong Winds Diminishing. Lows 21-24. Sunrise 7:06

SATURDAY: Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun. Winds Diminishing with Cold Highs of 29-39 (Northwest to Southeast…34-36 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W 25-10

SAT NIGHT: Variable Clouds with a Few Flurries. Turning Windy & Frigid with Lows 2-13 (Northwest to Southeast…7-9 in the Evansville Metro…Wind Chill -15 to 0).

SUNDAY: Some Sun Giving Way to Increasing Clouds. Breezy & Bitter Cold with Highs 12-20 (Northwest to Southeast…15-16 in the Evansville Metro…Wind Chill -5 to 10). Winds W/SW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart