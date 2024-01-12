High Wind WARNING for Much of the Tri-State until Midnight​

EVENING:  Cloudy with a Few Rain to Snow Showers.  Strong Winds Gusting 30-50 mph with Temps Falling into & thru the 30s.  Sunset 4:51

OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with a Few Snow Showers Ending.  Strong Winds Diminishing.  Lows 21-24.  Sunrise 7:06

SATURDAY:  Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun.  Winds Diminishing with Cold Highs of 29-39 (Northwest to Southeast…34-36 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W 25-10

SAT NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with a Few Flurries.  Turning Windy & Frigid with Lows 2-13 (Northwest to Southeast…7-9 in the Evansville Metro…Wind Chill -15 to 0).

SUNDAY:  Some Sun Giving Way to Increasing Clouds.  Breezy & Bitter Cold with Highs 12-20 (Northwest to Southeast…15-16 in the Evansville Metro…Wind Chill -5 to 10).  Winds W/SW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart