EVENING: Clouds Increasing. Mild with Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 4:42

OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Light Rain Moving into Mainly Hancock, Muhlenberg, & Ohio Counties in Kentucky. Mild with Lows 43-52 (Northwest to Southeast…50-51 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:27

FRIDAY: More Clouds than Sun. Windy with Early Afternoon Highs of 58-66 (Northwest to Southeast…62-64 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNW 15-25

FRI NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Snow Moving in from the Southwest After Midnight (Coating on the Grass Possible…Best Chance Across Western Kentucky). Cold with Lows 31-32.

SATURDAY: Some Clearing with Scattered Snow Ending Early. Breezy & Cold with Highs 39-42. Winds WNW 10-20

