EVENING:  Clouds Increasing.  Mild with Temps Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 4:42
OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Light Rain Moving into Mainly Hancock, Muhlenberg, & Ohio Counties in Kentucky.  Mild with Lows 43-52 (Northwest to Southeast…50-51 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:27
FRIDAY:  More Clouds than Sun.  Windy with Early Afternoon Highs of 58-66 (Northwest to Southeast…62-64 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NNW 15-25
FRI NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Snow Moving in from the Southwest After Midnight (Coating on the Grass Possible…Best Chance Across Western Kentucky).  Cold with Lows 31-32.
SATURDAY:  Some Clearing with Scattered Snow Ending Early.  Breezy & Cold with Highs 39-42.  Winds WNW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart