EVENING:  Clouds Increasing with Spotty Showers.  Chilly with Temps Falling thru the 40s.  Sunset 4:41
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Snow (Possibly Starting as a Mix with Sleet/Rain Across Western Kentucky) Moving in from the Southwest.  Cold with Lows 30-33.  Sunrise 6:28
SATURDAY:  Snow Ending Early (Dusting to 0.75″ Mainly on the Grass), then Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun.  Breezy & Cold with Highs 40-43.  Winds WNW 10-20
SAT NIGHT:  Clearing.  Very Cold with Lows 23-26.
SUNDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Chilly with Highs 42-46.  Winds NW/N 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart