EVENING: Clouds Increasing with Spotty Showers. Chilly with Temps Falling thru the 40s. Sunset 4:41

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Snow (Possibly Starting as a Mix with Sleet/Rain Across Western Kentucky) Moving in from the Southwest. Cold with Lows 30-33. Sunrise 6:28

SATURDAY: Snow Ending Early (Dusting to 0.75″ Mainly on the Grass), then Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun. Breezy & Cold with Highs 40-43. Winds WNW 10-20

SAT NIGHT: Clearing. Very Cold with Lows 23-26.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Chilly with Highs 42-46. Winds NW/N 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart