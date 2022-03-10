Winter Weather ADVISORY 6pm Friday thru 6am Saturday​​



OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Lows 28-36 (Northwest to Southeast…33-35 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:07

FRIDAY: Clouds Thickening with Snow (Possibly Mixed with Rain Initially) Gradually Moving in from the Northwest in the Afternoon. Turning Breezy & Colder with Morning Highs of 35-57 (Northwest to Southeast…44-48 in the Evansville Metro), then Temps Fall into the 30s After Noon. Winds NNW 5-20

FRI NIGHT: Snow Ending from West to East during the Evening (Total Accumulations of 1″ or Less, but Heaver 1.5-2.5″ Possible Mainly in Muhlenberg & Ohio Counties). Very Windy & Frigid with Clearing Skies towards Daybreak. Lows 16-19.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Windy & Frigid with Highs 27-30. Winds N/W 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart