Winter Weather ADVISORY 6pm Friday thru 6am Saturday​

OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing.  Lows 28-36 (Northwest to Southeast…33-35 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:07
FRIDAY:  Clouds Thickening with Snow (Possibly Mixed with Rain Initially) Gradually Moving in from the Northwest in the Afternoon.  Turning Breezy & Colder with Morning Highs of 35-57 (Northwest to Southeast…44-48 in the Evansville Metro), then Temps Fall into the 30s After Noon.  Winds NNW 5-20
FRI NIGHT:  Snow Ending from West to East during the Evening (Total Accumulations of 1″ or Less, but Heaver 1.5-2.5″ Possible Mainly in Muhlenberg & Ohio Counties). Very Windy & Frigid with Clearing Skies towards Daybreak. Lows 16-19.
SATURDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Windy & Frigid with Highs 27-30.  Winds N/W 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart