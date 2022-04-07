EVENING:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers Ending.  Chilly with Winds Diminishing & Temps Falling into the 40s.  Sunset 7:19
OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Light Rain Moving in towards Daybreak.  Lows 36-39.  Sunrise 6:25
FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Periods of Light Rain (Snow Shower Possible in the Morning).  Windy & Very Cold with Highs 45-49.  Winds W 15-25
FRI NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain Ending.  Very Cold with Lows 31-33.
SATURDAY:  Some Clearing (from Southwest to Northeast) with Spotty Light Rain Mainly East of US 41 during the Morning.  Windy & Cold with Late Day Highs of 46-52 (Northeast to Southwest…Around 51 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW/NW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart