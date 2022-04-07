EVENING: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers Ending. Chilly with Winds Diminishing & Temps Falling into the 40s. Sunset 7:19

OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Light Rain Moving in towards Daybreak. Lows 36-39. Sunrise 6:25

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Periods of Light Rain (Snow Shower Possible in the Morning). Windy & Very Cold with Highs 45-49. Winds W 15-25

FRI NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain Ending. Very Cold with Lows 31-33.

SATURDAY: Some Clearing (from Southwest to Northeast) with Spotty Light Rain Mainly East of US 41 during the Morning. Windy & Cold with Late Day Highs of 46-52 (Northeast to Southwest…Around 51 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/NW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart