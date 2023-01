EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain Northeast Ending Early. Windy & Not too Cold with Temps Falling to Around 40. Sunset 4:59

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Not too Cold with Lows 28-33. Sunrise 7:03

FRIDAY: Gradual Clearing from Southwest to Northeast. Breezy with Highs 39-43. Winds W/NW 10-20

FRI NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Lows 24-26.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs 41-45. Winds E 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart