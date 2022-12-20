Winter Storm WATCH for Most of the Tri-State Noon Thursday thru 6am Friday – Wind Chill WATCH for Most of the Tri-State 6pm Thursday thru Noon Friday​​

OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Lows 24-26. Sunrise 7:03

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Highs 44-49. Winds N/E 5-10

WED NIGHT: Variable Clouds. Not too Cold with Late Evening Lows of 31-40 (Northwest to South…36-37 in the Evansville Metro) then Temps Rising Overnight.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Developing then Changing to Snow After Noon which will Increase from West to East. Turning Very Windy with Mid-Day Highs of 41-47 (Northwest to South…45-46 in the Evansville Metro), then Temps Falling Rapidly below Freezing Later in the Afternoon. Winds S/NW 15-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart