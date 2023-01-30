Winter Storm WARNING until 9am Tuesday for Posey, Spencer, Vanderbugh, & Warrick Counties in Indiana and for Daviess, Henderson, McLean, Union, & Webster Counties in Kentucky. Winter Weather ADVISORY for White County in Illinois, Dubois & Perry Counties in Indiana, and for Hancock, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, & Ohio Counties in Kentucky​​

EVENING: Cloudy with Sleet/Freezing Rain (Mixed with Snow at Times) Along/South of I-64 Increasing. Cold with Temps Falling thru the 20s. Sunset 5:11

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with Sleet/Freezing Rain (Mixed with Snow at Times Mainly Along/South of the Ohio River Diminishing. Lows 17-23 (Northwest to Southeast…20-21 in the Evansville Metro). Total Accumulations of Sleet/Snow 1″ or Less (More Likely Along/North of the Ohio River) and Ice Up to 0.2″ (More Likely Across Western Kentucky). Sunrise 6:56

TUESDAY: Clouds with Some Sun at Times Mainly North of the Ohio River. Very Cold with Highs 26-34 (Northwest to Northeast…28-29 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNW 5-15

TUE NIGHT: Scattered Light Mix of Snow/Sleet Mainly Across Western Kentucky Early, then Some Clearing After Midnight. Cold with Lows 13-19 (Southeast to Northwest…13-19 in the Evansville Metro).

WEDNESDAY: Clouds Increasing. Cold with Highs 32-37. Winds NE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart