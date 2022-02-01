Winter Storm WARNING Later Wednesday/Thursday

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) - With the ice potential knocking on our doors, you will want to make sure you have everything you need in case of an emergency. But, will the stores have all that you need? Stores began seeing an increase in shoppers nearly 2 full days ahead of the potential ice storm, with some stores in our area dealing with supply shortages outside of any winter weather surge.

While bare shelves have been seen across the Tristate, Sureway grocery store in Henderson has seen things go in a more positive direction during the supply chain disruptions.