Winter Storm WARNING Later Wednesday/Thursday

Winter Storm WARNING from Noon Wednesday to 6am Friday​
EVENING:  Clouds Increasing.  Mild with a Few Showers Mainly Northwest of Evansville.  Temps 55-50.  Sunset 5:13
OVERNIGHT:  Cloudy with Rain Increasing.  Mild with Lows 41-45.  Sunrise 6:54
WEDNESDAY:  Cloudy with Rain, Changing to Freezing Rain After Noon Mainly Northwest of Evansville.  Breezy & Turning Colder with Morning Highs of 42-55 (Northwest to Southeast…48-50 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SE/NW 10-20
WED NIGHT:  Scattered Rain/Freezing Rain Changing to Mainly Freezing Rain (and to Sleet/Snow North of I-64 in Southern Illinois).  Windy with Lows 22-34 (Northwest to Southeast…27-29 in the Evansville Metro).
THURSDAY:  Freezing Rain (Changing to Sleet/Snow Mainly Along & North of the Ohio River) Ending Late in the Day.  Very Windy & Very Cold with Early Highs of 26-36 (Northwest to Southeast…28-30 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds N 20-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

