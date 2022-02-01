Winter Storm WARNING Later Wednesday/Thursday

Winter Storm WARNING from Noon Wednesday to 6am Friday
EVENING: Clouds Increasing. Mild with a Few Showers Mainly Northwest of Evansville. Temps 55-50. Sunset 5:13
OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with Rain Increasing. Mild with Lows 41-45. Sunrise 6:54
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with Rain, Changing to Freezing Rain After Noon Mainly Northwest of Evansville. Breezy & Turning Colder with Morning Highs of 42-55 (Northwest to Southeast…48-50 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE/NW 10-20
WED NIGHT: Scattered Rain/Freezing Rain Changing to Mainly Freezing Rain (and to Sleet/Snow North of I-64 in Southern Illinois). Windy with Lows 22-34 (Northwest to Southeast…27-29 in the Evansville Metro).
THURSDAY: Freezing Rain (Changing to Sleet/Snow Mainly Along & North of the Ohio River) Ending Late in the Day. Very Windy & Very Cold with Early Highs of 26-36 (Northwest to Southeast…28-30 in the Evansville Metro). Winds N 20-30
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart