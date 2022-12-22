Winter Storm WARNING until Midnight​​

Wind Chill WARNING until Noon Friday​

EVENING: Cloudy with Snow Gradually Ending from West to East with Total Accumulations of 2-4″. Strong Winds & Bitter Cold with Temps Falling into the 10s & 0s (Wind Chills -10 to -20). Sunset 4:34

OVERNIGHT: Some Clearing. Strong Winds & Bitter Cold with Lows -2 to 0 (Wind Chills -20 to -30). Sunrise 7:04

FRIDAY: Clouds with Some Sun at Times along with a Few Flurries. Very Windy & Bitter Cold with Highs 7 to 11 (Wind Chills -5 to -15). Winds W 20-30

FRI NIGHT: Variable Clouds. Windy & Bitter Cold with Lows 3 to 7 (Wind Chills -5 to -15).

SATURDAY: Clouds with Some Sun (More Sun West of US 41 with a Few Flurries East). Windy & Frigid with Highs 15-19 (Wind Chills 10 to 0). Winds W 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart