Winter Storm WARNING until Midnight​​  

Wind Chill WARNING until Noon Friday​

EVENING:  Cloudy with Snow Gradually Ending from West to East with Total Accumulations of 2-4″.  Strong Winds & Bitter Cold with Temps Falling into the 10s & 0s (Wind Chills -10 to -20).  Sunset 4:34

OVERNIGHT:  Some Clearing.  Strong Winds & Bitter Cold with Lows -2 to 0 (Wind Chills -20 to -30).  Sunrise 7:04

FRIDAY:  Clouds with Some Sun at Times along with a Few Flurries.  Very Windy & Bitter Cold with Highs 7 to 11 (Wind Chills -5 to -15).  Winds W 20-30

FRI NIGHT:  Variable Clouds.  Windy & Bitter Cold with Lows 3 to 7 (Wind Chills -5 to -15).

SATURDAY:  Clouds with Some Sun (More Sun West of US 41 with a Few Flurries East).  Windy & Frigid with Highs 15-19 (Wind Chills 10 to 0).  Winds W 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart