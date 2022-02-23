Winter Weather ADVISORY until 6pm Thursday​
EVENING:  Cloudy with Freezing Rain/Sleet Diminishing. Cold with Near Steady Temps of 30-25.  Sunset 5:37
OVERNIGHT:  Cloudy with Scattered Light Freezing Rain.  Lows 24-30 (Northwest to Southeast…27-28 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:29
THURSDAY:  Cloudy with Scattered Light Freezing Rain, Increasing as the Freezing Rain Changes to Rain from Southeast to Northwest by Late Morning/Early Afternoon (Thunder Possible Across Western Kentucky where Rain May be Heavy at Times After Noon).  Cold with Highs 35-43 (West to East…39-41 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NNE 5-15.
THU NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Rain Ending from West to East.  Lows 20-30 (Northwest to Southeast…27-29 in the Evansville Metro).
FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy.  Breezy & Very Cold with Highs 37-44 (Northwest to Southeast…37-38 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W/NW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart