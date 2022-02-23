Winter Weather ADVISORY until 6pm Thursday​​

EVENING: Cloudy with Freezing Rain/Sleet Diminishing. Cold with Near Steady Temps of 30-25. Sunset 5:37

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with Scattered Light Freezing Rain. Lows 24-30 (Northwest to Southeast…27-28 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:29

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Scattered Light Freezing Rain, Increasing as the Freezing Rain Changes to Rain from Southeast to Northwest by Late Morning/Early Afternoon (Thunder Possible Across Western Kentucky where Rain May be Heavy at Times After Noon). Cold with Highs 35-43 (West to East…39-41 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNE 5-15.

THU NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Ending from West to East. Lows 20-30 (Northwest to Southeast…27-29 in the Evansville Metro).

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Very Cold with Highs 37-44 (Northwest to Southeast…37-38 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W/NW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart