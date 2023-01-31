Winter Weather ADVISORY for Hopkins, Muhlenberg, & Ohio Counties in Kentucky until 10 pm​​

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Freezing Rain/Sleet Across Western Kentucky Ending. Very Cold with Temps Falling to Around 20. Sunset 5:12

OVERNIGHT: Some Clearing (More North). Cold with Lows 4-17 (Southwest to North…11-16 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:55

WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds (More Sun North/More Clouds South). Cold with Highs 31-37 (Southwest to Northeast…32-36 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NE 5-10

WED NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with a Scattered Light Wintry Mix After Midnight Mainly Along/South of the Western Kentucky Parkway. Lows 19-23.

THURSDAY: Some Clearing. Highs 39-46 (South to Northwest…40-42 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart