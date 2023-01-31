Winter Weather ADVISORY for Hopkins, Muhlenberg, & Ohio Counties in Kentucky until 10 pm​

EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Freezing Rain/Sleet Across Western Kentucky Ending.  Very Cold with Temps Falling to Around 20.  Sunset 5:12

OVERNIGHT:  Some Clearing (More North).  Cold with Lows 4-17 (Southwest to North…11-16 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:55

WEDNESDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds (More Sun North/More Clouds South).  Cold with Highs 31-37 (Southwest to Northeast…32-36 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NE 5-10

WED NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with a Scattered Light Wintry Mix After Midnight Mainly Along/South of the Western Kentucky Parkway.  Lows 19-23.

THURSDAY:  Some Clearing.  Highs 39-46 (South to Northwest…40-42 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart