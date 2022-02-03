Wintry Mix will Diminish to Scattered Snow Tonight

Ice Storm WARNING for Southwest Indiana/Northwest Kentucky until 6am Friday – Winter Storm WARNING for Southern Illinois until Midnight​
EVENING:  Cloudy with Freezing Rain/Sleet/Snow Diminishing to Scattered Snow.  Windy & Cold with Temps Falling thru the 20s.  Sunset 5:16
OVERNIGHT:  Cloudy with Scattered Snow (Additional Accumulations of 1-2″ Possible). Breezy & Cold with Lows 16-22 (Northwest to Southeast…19-20 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:52
FRIDAY:  Scattered Snow Ending Early, then Some Clearing After Noon.  Very Cold with Highs 28-32.  Winds N/W 5-15
FRI NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Frigid with Patchy Freezing Fog Developing.  Lows 2 to 9 (5 to 9 in the Evansville Metro).
SATURDAY:  Becoming Mostly Sunny.  Frigid with Highs 27-31.  Winds N/SE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

